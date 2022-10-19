JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Randy Wykoff was added to a list of celebrated care figures in the state on Tuesday, school officials said.

According to a release from ETSU, Wykoff was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Belmont University.

The hall of fame was created by Belmont, the McWhorter Society and Nashville Health Care Council in 2015 as a way to honor those who make “significant and lasting contributions to the health and health care industries,” the release said.

Wykoff was one of five 2022 inductees, and ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland offered high praise for his work.

“Dr. Wykoff is a visionary leader whose contributions to public health education and research have made an impact across our state and beyond,” Noland said. “Under his leadership, the ETSU College of Public Health houses research centers that are moving the needle in areas such as rural health, women’s health and addiction science. This is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Wykoff, and I am pleased to see his significant contributions recognized and celebrated.”

Wykoff served as the founding dean of the ETSU College of Public Health, and led much of the university’s outreach regarding COVID-19 protection measures. Wykoff is also the co-director of the Center for Rural Health Research at ETSU.

As a prolific researcher, Wykoff’s CV includes roles as a senior vice president for Project HOPE, a deputy assistant secretary for health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and associate commissioner for operations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Dr. Wykoff’s contributions to his field are far-reaching,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “We celebrate his achievement and the many ways that he and the colleagues and students he inspires are making a difference in the health and well-being of communities.”

His induction places Dr. Wykoff among former U.S. senators, state governors and ETSU President Emeritus Dr. Paul Stanton.