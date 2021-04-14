ETSU Day of Giving to be completely virtual April 15

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s annual Day of Giving will be held completely virtually Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. until Friday, 8:59 a.m.

The Department of University Advancement invites students, faculty, alumni, and donors to send monetary “gifts” to benefit multiple colleges at the university, the library, sports education, student life, and other university programs.

This year, ETSU’s mascot “Bucky” will also be involved through a scavenger hunt.

“This started about four years ago, and what we did was we found a 24-hour period of time where we allow people to make a donation to the university, and we’ve done it in a fun way, so we’ve had competitions, we have matching gifts, we even have a scavenger hunt. You can go online and find ‘Flat Bucky’ and have a fun scavenger hunt at home, and try to find all the opportunities in your home,” Pam Ritter, Vice President for University Advancement said.

Information about the “Find Flat Bucky” Scavenger Hunt, click here.

In 2020, ETSU raised over $130,000 for students and staff in need. The university hopes to surpass that.

Ritter said though the Day of Giving is technically set for Thursday, the university will continue to take donations through Monday.

To donate, click here.

Follow News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais on Facebook and Twitter for news updates.