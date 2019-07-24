ETSU College of Nursing professor becomes Northeast TN’s only certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the entire eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee, only one nurse is certified as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner-Adult/Adolescent (SANE-A).

According to a release from East Tennessee State University, Dr. Judy McCook is a professor in ETSU’s College of Nursing, and she recently earned her SANE-A certification.

The International Association of Forensic Nurses (IAFN) says SANEs are registered nurses with specialized training and education in the medical forensic care of patients who have experienced sexual assault or abuse.

The IAFN says there were less than 1,200 nurses internationally that were certified as SANE-As and only 465 nurses with the SANE-P (pediatric) certification as of February 28, 2019.

The release says McCook has worked at ETSU since 1997.

McCook will use her new certification to provide exams and care on campus for patients, while also providing SANE education and training for those wanting to follow in her footsteps.

“I don’t plan to be the only certified SANE for long,” McCook said. “I am so pleased we have three nurses prepared to take the SANE-A exam this September. ETSU is committed to training more nurses to become SANEs and to fill a need in our health care facilities and communities.

With the help of a grant the college of nursing received last year, the college will obtain an innovative educational model for SANE teaching purposes.

The university hopes to certify at least 21 SANE nurses in three years through the grant.

“In some areas of the state, patients who have experienced sexual assault have to drive long distances in order to be seen by someone who has specialized training in this area,” McCook said in the release. “We hope that this grant and continuing efforts in this area will help ensure that these patients get the highest level of care as soon as possible.”

A conference entitled “How Forensic Care Helps Survivors of Human Violence” will be hosted by ETSU on August 8 and 9 at the Carnegie Hotel to further SANE training. It will feature internationally renowned forensic nursing expert Dr. Patrick Speck, who will speak on human trafficking and trauma-informed care.

