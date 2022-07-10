JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the ETSU Chorale traveled to Europe to perform in some of the world’s most iconic locations including Prague and Vienna.

The ETSU Chorale and Greyscale performed in some of the most beautiful churches such as St. Peter’s Church in Vienna, Austria.

Courtesy: Eddie Dalton

Courtesy: Eddie Dalton

Courtesy: Eddie Dalton

Courtesy: Eddie Dalton

The tour lasted for 12 days and also stopped in Budapest, Hungary, Bratislava, Slovakia and Gyor, Hungary.

ETSU Chorale performs Hallelujah (Courtesy: Eddie Dalton)

In addition, greyscale and chorale took part in the Bratislava music Agency International Music Competition where Greyscale took home gold for the Pop/Jazz category and the chorale earned gold in the Youth Choir, Adult Choir, Contemporary and folksong categories, according to a post on Facebook.

According to the post, the chorale was also declared the overall winner for which they were awarded the Grand Prix award.