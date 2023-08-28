JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s campus is bustling again as returning Bucs found their way back to Johnson City.

On Monday, ETSU kicked off Welcome Week with Bucky’s Back to School Bash in the D. P. Culp Student Center.

“Today is basically a welcome week where all the students come in, and each day, it showcases a different organization or type of activity that ETSU has on campus,” said Katelyn Haun, graduate assistant for Fraternity and Sorority Life. “Today is the organizations of fraternities and sororities.”

Students were able to enjoy s’mores and music while engaging with one another and learning about on-campus organizations.

“Each organization on campus is signed up and they have a table and they are just showcasing what their organization is about, and it’s just a great way for freshmen that are coming in, transfer students just to get involved on campus and have more place of a home that is just outside of the classroom,” Haun said.

Throughout the week, ETSU will treat students to different social events. Faith services will be held on Tuesday, a pool party is set for Wednesday, the Buc Party will take place on Thursday and a campout will cap off the week on Friday.

“We always say that on your first day of class, if you don’t go away with a free pen or food that you weren’t doing the right thing,” Haun said. “So it’s just a great place where ETSU offers more than just an education, but a home.”

During Welcome Week, students will be treated to free food, ETSU merchandise and chances to win prizes.