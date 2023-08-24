JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is welcoming new and returning students to campus this week.

ETSU Communications Manager O.J. Early told News Channel 11 that roughly 1,200 new students moved into their residences on campus Wednesday. Approximately 2,000 students and their families took time to enjoy opening day events on ETSU’s campus afterward.

“I love it here,” said freshman Olivia Spence from Rogersville. “I like being on my own, like having my own little room, too. It’s nice in there.”

Returning Bucs started to make their way back to campus Thursday.

“I remember being younger a couple of years ago when I moved in for the first time,” said senior Jayson Luttrell from Morristown. “It’s a great feeling. You don’t really know what to expect, but you’ve got to enjoy it and join. It’s the biggest part about it.”

Returning students will be moving in through Sunday, with official move-in times of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“Make sure to enjoy your time here while also having focus in the classroom,” Luttrell advised new students. “You’ve got to have both. Both things, priorities, classroom and having fun. If you can balance both of them, it’ll be the best time you have here.”