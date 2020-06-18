ETSU, Bristol Motor Speedway partner with ‘TN Strong Mask Movement’ to distribute face coverings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s economic recovery group announced Thursday plans to distribute hundreds of thousands of “free or low-cost” cloth face coverings with companies and universities across the Volunteer State.

Dozens of brands, listed below, will be placed on face coverings and available to Tennesseans.

Director of the Economic Recovery Group, Mark Ezell, spoke more about the initiative during Governor Lee’s media briefing in Nashville.

“Starting today, the public can purchase these Tennessee Strong masks directly from the website, so this is how we win in our battle against this pandemic that is a threat to lives and livelihoods. We take these measures to reopen our economy with safety as our highest priority,” Ezell said.

Here are a few of the masks being produced to give for free or purchase at low cost. pic.twitter.com/taBvuZ8kjw — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) June 18, 2020

UT Knoxville tweeted out details about their face coverings on Thursday.

UT is one of 29 organizations partnering with Gov. Bill Lee's Economic Recovery Group to distribute more than 250,000 free and low-cost cloth face coverings across the state. https://t.co/7VLHNskl1J — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 18, 2020

We’ve reached out to both East Tennessee State University and Bristol Motor Speedway to find out more about when the masks will be available.

ETSU officials told News Channel 11’s Michael Epps that they are still designing the masks and hope to have them ready by July.

ETSU will be providing their masks to students and faculty for free but said at this time they will not be offering them to the public.

The masks available for purchase on the state’s website are $2.50 each and you can buy a family 5 pack for $20.

You can find a full list of participating brands below:

Amazon

Austin Peay State University

Belmont University (courtesy Dickens Family)

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation

Bridgestone

Bristol Motor Speedway

Chevrolet

East Tennessee State University

FedEx Express

Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville of Sevier County

Gibson Brands

Graceland

Jack Daniel’s

Lipscomb University (courtesy Ezell Foundation)

Memphis Grizzlies

Middle Tennessee State University

Nashville Predators

Nashville SC (courtesy Ingram Charities, distributed in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

SomethingInked

Tennessee Bankers Association

Tennessee Farm Bureau Health Plans

Tennessee Tech University

Tennessee Titans

Tractor Supply Company

TriStar Health

Union University

University of Memphis

University of Tennessee, Knoxville (courtesy The Boyd Foundation)

Unum Group

Vanderbilt University

Volkswagen Chattanooga

