ETSU, Bristol Motor Speedway partner with ‘TN Strong Mask Movement’ to distribute face coverings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s economic recovery group announced Thursday plans to distribute hundreds of thousands of “free or low-cost” cloth face coverings with companies and universities across the Volunteer State.
Dozens of brands, listed below, will be placed on face coverings and available to Tennesseans.
Director of the Economic Recovery Group, Mark Ezell, spoke more about the initiative during Governor Lee’s media briefing in Nashville.
“Starting today, the public can purchase these Tennessee Strong masks directly from the website, so this is how we win in our battle against this pandemic that is a threat to lives and livelihoods. We take these measures to reopen our economy with safety as our highest priority,” Ezell said.
UT Knoxville tweeted out details about their face coverings on Thursday.
We’ve reached out to both East Tennessee State University and Bristol Motor Speedway to find out more about when the masks will be available.
ETSU officials told News Channel 11’s Michael Epps that they are still designing the masks and hope to have them ready by July.
ETSU will be providing their masks to students and faculty for free but said at this time they will not be offering them to the public.
The masks available for purchase on the state’s website are $2.50 each and you can buy a family 5 pack for $20.
You can find a full list of participating brands below:
- Amazon
- Austin Peay State University
- Belmont University (courtesy Dickens Family)
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation
- Bridgestone
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Chevrolet
- East Tennessee State University
- FedEx Express
- Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville of Sevier County
- Gibson Brands
- Graceland
- Jack Daniel’s
- Lipscomb University (courtesy Ezell Foundation)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Middle Tennessee State University
- Nashville Predators
- Nashville SC (courtesy Ingram Charities, distributed in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
- SomethingInked
- Tennessee Bankers Association
- Tennessee Farm Bureau Health Plans
- Tennessee Tech University
- Tennessee Titans
- Tractor Supply Company
- TriStar Health
- Union University
- University of Memphis
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville (courtesy The Boyd Foundation)
- Unum Group
- Vanderbilt University
- Volkswagen Chattanooga
