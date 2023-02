JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will host its annual “Festival of Ideas” next week.

It’ll be a chance to hear from world-renowned speakers on a variety of topics. Best-selling author, David Brooks, will headline the event alongside other nationally recognized speakers.

It kicks off the week of Feb. 27 on the Johnson City campus.

Joy Fulkerson sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to preview this year’s event.