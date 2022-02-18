JOHNSON CITY. Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Board of Trustees met on Friday to discuss several issues at the university.

The board voted in favor of bid spending on items including requesting a nearly $30 million bond to renovate five dorms.

The bonded project totals $29.8 million and will impact Stone Hall, Dossett Hall, West Hall, Luntsford Apartments and Lucille Clement Hall. The Division of Housing and Residence Life has the existing revenue capacity to fund the debt service for the project.

Even though the board voted on more spending, housing prices on campus will not increase. Meal plan prices however will increase by almost 3%.

“It was a pretty significant meeting of the board,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “In addition to those up close and personal items, we also spent a lot of time looking downstream. Talking about the vision for the university as we approach our 125 anniversary. The conversation that the board moved through today will inform the work of staff throughout the spring, and then we’ll come back to the board in April for their final action on our strategic plan.”

If Gov. Bill Lee’s budget is approved, that could provide almost $2 billion to fund infrastructure, scholarships and salary increases. It could mean that the university would move on three major capital projects sometime in the future.

The board also touched on the issue of diversity at the university.

According to Noland, the average student on campus is a 21-year-old woman studying health sciences. The number of female students attending the university outpaces the number of males. There are 63.5% at ETSU that identify as female and only 36.5% identify as male.

Nolan says that the university seeks to attract more male, rural, first-generation and African American students, and to achieve that goal some changes will have to be made to academic programs offered on campus.

“I think as we look forward towards the end of the decade, the initiatives that we’re putting in place, if they’re successful, will allow us to diversify the portfolio of students enrolled at the university. That’s diversity with respect to income, gender, location. It’s not just all together a simple A or B conceptualization of diversity,” Noland said.

Some examples of changes that Noland presented to the board were offering bridge programs that allow high school students to enroll the summer after graduating from high school to get a head start before the traditional fall semester, transition programs and new degree options such as mechatronics and engineering options that are geared towards.

The board also talked about strategies it could implement to attract “non-traditional” students. These would be students who live in rural areas and go straight into the workforce after high school but are capped on their career ladder after a few years.