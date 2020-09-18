ETSU Board of Trustees approves $15,000 drop in out-of-state tuition

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Attending East Tennessee State University will be less expensive for students from neighboring states.

On Friday, the ETSU Board of Trustees approved a drop in tuition for out-of-state students.

Board members voted to reduce the total out-of-state tuition to $13,500 annually.

Students from nearby states will pay even less.

Students from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia will have a tuition of $10,500 for a full academic year.

The change to tuition cost takes effect in the fall of 2021 and only applies to incoming students. Out-of-state students already enrolled at ETSU will not see a change to their tuition.

Below is a slide from the presentation during the board’s meeting, detailing cost reductions for out-of-state students.

Photo: ETSU

You can watch our live stream of the Board of Trustees meeting below:

You can see the entire slideshow presentation used in the board’s meeting below:

Bot Agenda Sept2020 by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss