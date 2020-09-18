ETSU Board of Trustees approves $15,000 drop in out-of-state tuition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Attending East Tennessee State University will be less expensive for students from neighboring states.

On Friday, the ETSU Board of Trustees approved a drop in tuition for out-of-state students.

Board members voted to reduce the total out-of-state tuition to $13,500 annually.

Students from nearby states will pay even less.

Students from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia will have a tuition of $10,500 for a full academic year.

The change to tuition cost takes effect in the fall of 2021 and only applies to incoming students. Out-of-state students already enrolled at ETSU will not see a change to their tuition.

Below is a slide from the presentation during the board’s meeting, detailing cost reductions for out-of-state students.

Photo: ETSU

You can watch our live stream of the Board of Trustees meeting below:

You can see the entire slideshow presentation used in the board’s meeting below:

Bot Agenda Sept2020 by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd