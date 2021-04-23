ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies to present four nights of livestreamed performances

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program will present four nights of livestreamed performances from The Down Home in Johnson City next week.

The showcase will take place Tuesday through Friday with each night’s program beginning at 7 p.m.

Each program will feature student bands performing bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, and country music. Friday will feature bands directed by graduating Band Leadership students.

The Down Home is not open to the public, but performances will be livestreamed on the ETSU program’s Facebook page.