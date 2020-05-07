1  of  2
ETSU biology professor says it would take ‘a number of years’ for ‘murder hornets’ to reach Tri-Cities

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Entomologists have confirmed that insects known as “Murder Hornets” have been discovered in Washington state.

Asian Giant Hornets can grow to be over two inches long and are known to prey on honey bees.​

Several have recently been discovered near the Canadian border.​

News Channel 11 spoke to a biological science expert at ETSU on how long it could take the hornets to get to our region.

“It’s hard to say,” said Dr. Karl Joplin, associate professor of Biological Sciences at ETSU. “It depends on what season it is, prevailing winds, but it would take a number of years I think to get here.”

Dr. Joplin said the side effects of the hornet’s sting would be very painful, but the most common cause of death from nature is the honey bee because of allergies.

