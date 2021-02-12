ETSU Biological Sciences Dept. accepting name suggestions for male eagle at Johnson City nest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Biological Sciences Department has decided to officially name the new male eagle at its Johnson City nest.

If you would like to suggest a possible name for Shima’s mate, click here.

The department will choose several names from those submitted and then leave the final decision to a general public vote.

The deadline to submit names is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

To submit a name suggestion, you will need to attach your name so you can receive credit if it selected.

Shima’s former mate, “Noshi,” was last seen on April 24, 2020. In early May 2020, the new male appeared.

Shima laid the pair’s first egg of the season on February 10.

The eagles at the Bluff City nest, Frances and Eugene, have laid their first two eggs of the season as of Friday.

You can watch the eagles and their nests online by clicking here.