ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy offering dual enrollment course to high school students during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy announced Wednesday they are offering a dual enrollment class for high school students across the region.

The course will allow high school students to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school.

Officials said the course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above.

It will be online and will not be connected to a certain time, meaning students can do the classwork on their own schedules. It will also count as one credit hour toward a degree.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, and I believe many students feel the calling to make an impact in health care and help patients,” said Dr. Debbie Byrd, dean of Gatton College of Pharmacy. “Pharmacists serve on the front lines of health care, whether they’re in a community pharmacy, hospital or research lab. We want to teach and inspire the next generation about this unique career in the health professions.”







The course explores the 30 career options students can experience in pharmacy at ETSU, how to apply to pharmacy school, financial aid options, student life on campus, a tour of Gatton College of Pharmacy, and a chance to chat with the college’s dean, Dr. Byrd, a press release from the College of Pharmacy detailed. Virtual office hours will be offered to meet with faculty and admissions.

“This class offered a lot of insight and information about pharmacy specialties, the application process, financial options, and many other topics related to pharmacy,” said Megan Ellis, a junior biology major at ETSU who took the course as a freshman. “Because of this class, I have a better understanding of what field of pharmacy I want to pursue and how I plan to pay for it.”

Dr. Brooklyn Nelson of the Gatton College of Pharmacy told News Channel 11 that this new learning option is a good opportunity for high schoolers.

“If anything, I can probably thank COVID for this because we never looked at this option as an online, asynchronous option for any high school student to log in from anywhere and be able to complete assignments like interviewing pharmacists in the region and current pharmacy students,” Nelson said. “Kind of preparing an application for pharmacy school during the class.”

Dr. Nelson added that there are plenty of career options available in pharmacy.

“When I was in high school, I thought Walgreen’s was the only career option that was out there. It wasn’t until I graduated pharmacy school that I realized there is a ton of other options out there,” Nelson said. “And I think they are only gonna expand once we come up with more treatment options and more vaccine options for COVID-19.”

Ellis plans to attend Gatton College of Pharmacy in fall 2021 and then serve in the Air Force as a pharmacist.

“This class helped me answer the questions ‘What is a pharmacist?’, ‘Why should I pursue pharmacy?’, and ‘How do I move forward?’,” said James Coronel, a third-year chemistry major at ETSU who plans to pursue pharmacy at Gatton in the fall 2021. “I learned about different types of pharmacists and the deep impact that pharmacists can have on their patients. The class was also very beneficial with preparing me for time/money management in pharmacy school.”

“It’s continuing to grow and evolve, and I think we’re going to step up to the plate and become a more prominent part of the health care system to fight the pandemic,” Dr. Nelson added

Learn more about how to sign up for the free high school dual enrollment class by sending an email or calling 423-439-6338.

To learn more about Gatton College of Pharmacy click HERE.