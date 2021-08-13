ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for incoming class

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomed future pharmacists during the White Coat Ceremony at ETSU’s new Martin Center for the Arts.

According to the press release from the college, the class of 2025 will consist of 65 new students preparing to be future pharmacists.

The release explains that the white coat represents the student’s status as a health care professional.

Chelsie Crussell a student from the incoming class said, “I love the family feeling here. Just the atmosphere, everyone is so nice. it’s just like one big, happy family, and it’s just an atmosphere like no other place.”

Last year, the incoming class was not able to have a white coat ceremony due to safety concerns over the COVID pandemic, however, they will be holding a ceremony for the class in the near future.