JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual ETSU Big Train Show will return early next month after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will take place June 3–4 in the Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini Dome.

The show will feature vendors, model train layouts, and exhibits from across the country.

“We have not been able to host the Big Train Show for the past 2 years,” Geoff Stunkard, one of the event organizers, said in a release. “This show brings in people and model displays from all over, and we will fill that 64,000-square foot field with railroad models and history. We are really excited to finally say, ‘All Aboard!’ for it again in 2022.”

The show will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Attendees are also encouraged to visit the George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located nearby on campus. It is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. on June 3.