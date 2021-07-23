ETSU begins recruiting for research of people experiencing long-term COVID-19 symptoms

FILE – In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University seeks participants who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 experiencing symptoms 90 days after recovery for a new study.

Researchers aim to survey those known as “long haulers,” people who experience lingering symptoms after having had COVID-19.

“New evidence suggests that COVID-19 negatively impacts various body systems, both during time of infection, and in some, for weeks to months after recovery,” said James L. Adkins, clinical research coordinator for ETSU’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity.

These ongoing symptoms can include the following:

Headaches

Joint pain

Fever

Chills

Brain fog

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Shortness of breath

Blood clots

Change in heart, lung, liver and/or kidney function

Neurological impairments

The study requires participants to complete a survey that documents their ongoing symptoms and provide a blood sample around every 90 days until they no longer wish to do so.

Participants may request a free copy of their antibody results.

The long haul study requires participants to be at least 18 years old who received a diagnosis of COVID-19.

For more information, call 423-430-2443 or email adkinsjl1@etsu.edu.