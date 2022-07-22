ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – For 12-year-old Levi Fisher, basketball has always been his favorite sport. But his life would change dramatically just after he turned 10.

Doctors discovered Levi had a rare, inoperable brain tumor known as ganglioglioma.

“He’s on chemo. He takes it two times a day,” said Tammany Markland, Levi’s mother. “They recently actually just took him off of that.”

Every three months, Levi and his family go to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis for scans. But Levi is still healthy enough to play all the sports he wants, and that’s why he chose a brand new basketball court and a visit from the ETSU basketball teams for his Make-A-Wish.



“When he chose that, he was stuck with it,” Markland said.

The court was painted gold not for ETSU, but for one of Levi’s favorite NBA teams.

“I actually like Memphis Grizzlies, but before I told them that, I liked the Lakers,” Levi said.

During his wish, Levi got to play one-on-one with some of ETSU’s best. Players had plenty to say about Levi’s skills on the court.

“He’s been pretty good,” said Courtney Moore, a guard on the ETSU Women’s Basketball Team. “He’s got a nice little shot. Some handles.”

Players also said giving back to the community is an important part of their role as student-athletes.

“They come to all our games and support us, so just supporting them in their time of need is mandatory for us too,” said guard Jordan King of the men’s team.

Levi’s mother said watching her son receive his wish is something she’ll never forget.

“To do this for him, to make this day special, and that they have definitely done an awesome job with that,” Markland said. “And the smile, he’s waited for this.”