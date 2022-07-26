JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University announced a new partnership to provide resources to families of newborn babies.

Beginning in August, the families of newborns delivered at Ballad Health facilities will receive an information packet with resources for early college planning and an ETSU onesie highlighting Buccaneer pride.

“They’ll be receiving information over college saving plans, so 529 plans either in the State of Tennessee or Virginia, or both,” ETSU First Lady Donna Noland said. “There is a website that they can go to that provides helpful links for educational materials, on health care resources all the way from pre-natal care up to the college years.”

More information can be found on the Buccaneer Building Blocks website.