ETSU Athletics to host Holiday Toy Drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University fans can show both school and holiday spirit at the men’s and women’s basketball games on Dec. 10-11.

A release from the university said boxes will be on display at the main entrances of Brooks Gym on Friday as the Lady Bucs take on UNC Asheville at 6 p.m.

Boxes will also be available for toy drop-off at the main entrances of Freedom Hall starting at 4 p.m. Saturday as the men’s team plays Morehead State.

The toys, which do not have to be wrapped, will be donated to Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Those who cannot attend either game but wish to participate should call Calvin Claggett at 423-439-5286 or email claggett@etsu.edu.

For more information, CLICK HERE.