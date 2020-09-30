ETSU Athletics organizes ‘March for Social Justice’ as large crowd gathers in Founders Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A march organized by East Tennessee State University Athletics drew a large crowd Wednesday night as students, staff, and community members walked from campus to downtown in a show of unity.

The event titled ‘March for Social Justice’ was open to everyone at ETSU and the community.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel followed the group as they marched from outside of the Mini Dome on campus to Founders Park.

Several players and participants are speaking at the amphitheater at Founders Park. pic.twitter.com/lzbYg8SMcD — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 30, 2020

Once the group was at Founders Park, several student-athletes and community members spoke in front of the large crowd.

Join us Wednesday afternoon as we hold a March for Social Justice beginning at 4:30p from the Mini Dome to Founders Park #BlackLivesMatter | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/I2vd2beBIo — ETSU Athletics (@ETSUAthletics) September 29, 2020

Earlier this week, ETSU Athletics launched a 12-part video series that explores the experiences of Black student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

