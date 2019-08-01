ETSU Athletics announces 5 additions to Hall of Fame

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five former Buccanneers make up the 2019 induction class of the ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

According to a release, the athletes will be formally inducted on September 20, 2019 inside the Carnegie Hotel.

The release says these former ETSU athletes represent over 40 years of competition and earned five All-Americans, 11 team championships, 10 individual championships and 10 all-conference selections.

The inductees are:

Michelle Gregg – Women’s Track and Field – 1995-1998

David Holtsclaw – Football – 1962-1965

Caleb Moore – Baseball – 2002-2005

Calvin Talford – Men’s Basketball – 1988-92

Brandon Walker – Football – 1996-1999

The public is invited to attend the event, and tickets cost $65 a person. For $85, a person can get a weekend Hall of Fame combo ticket, which grants access to the induction ceremony and a football game on Saturday.

Tables for eight at the event can be reserved for $500. For more information, call 423-439-4738 or check online.