JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Scott Carter, who had been the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) since August 2017, resigned on Monday.

The decision is effective immediately, according to a news release from the university. During Carter’s tenure at ETSU, student-athletes won several championships, including three SoCon Commissioner’s Cups, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland noted in a news release.

“His commitment to ETSU Athletics, his decency and his love of sport are unquestionable,” Noland said. “Mr. Carter and I have discussed the future of collegiate athletics at length and agreed it is best for him to take a step back from this environment and spend more time with his wife and two children who are in high school. I would like to thank Scott for his service and dedication to ETSU.”

The three SoCon titles included two SoCon football championships — with a share in 2018 and an outright title in 2021. On the court, the 2019-2020 ETSU Men’s Basketball team saw a 30-4 season — marking the most season wins in program history. The team won a SoCon Tournament outright and received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr. Richard “Doc” Sander will serve as interim athletic director until the university can fill the position permanently. Sander previously served as the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics from 2013-2017.

