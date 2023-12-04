JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For 24 years, East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Athletic Department has hosted a ‘Buccaneer Christmas’. The event is in direct partnership with the Johnson City non-profit Coalition for Kids.

The Christmas event is something all of the participating children eagerly look forward to.

“They say ‘Are the football players gonna be here?’ ‘Are the cheerleaders going to be here?’,” said Cindy Smith, Director of Community Outreach for the non-profit. “They were very excited, anticipating all this fun time here today.”

This year, all participating kids were attending the event for the first time.

“All of these kids have never been here before,” Smith said. “All of these children are from our Washington County School System. So they are very excited to be here.”

While the event is special for the children, the athletes also benefit from the interactions.

“They’re able to see what their gifts can do for others,” said Lee Morrow, Director of Game Operations at ETSU. “They see these cheerleaders like movie stars, baseball [and] soccer like pro athletes.”

Players said it opened their eyes to just how many local kids see them as role models.

“It’s also an eye opener for us to know, as student-athletes at ETSU, there’s people who look up to us and there’s people who like to hang out with us,” said Sebastian Reventlow-Mourier, a Junior on the men’s soccer team.

Bryce Burkey, a Junior on the men’s basketball team, participated in his first Buccaneer Christmas. He said an interaction with one of the children reminded him why he was part of this event.

“One of the kids was like, ‘Hey, my name is Grayson’,” Burkey said. “‘And I just wanted to let you know that you being here today has made my day. I’ve had a really awful week and an awful day, and I’ve been looking forward to this for some time.”

The athletes all agree that this is something they want to continue to be a part of.

“I hope that whoever’s in charge of us will do it again so we can do it again next year,” said Reventlow-Mourier.

The ETSU Drumline also made an appearance, ushering Santa into the Mini Dome. The athletes handed out gifts to all the kids following Santa’s entrance.