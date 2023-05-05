JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cadets in the Army ROTC Program at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) were commissioned as second lieutenants on Friday.

According to a release, the nine ETSU cadets who were commissioned are:

Connor Ruzek held the rank of cadet first lieutenant in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Boris and Beci Ruzek of Mount Juliet and has earned a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitative health sciences. Ruzek is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry.

David Palmer held the rank of cadet captain in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Benjamin and Gabriella Palmer of Eldersburg, Maryland and has earned a bachelor’s degree in geosciences with a concentration in geospatial science. Palmer is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the aviation branch.

Kerry Wood held the rank of cadet first lieutenant in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Wade and Sheri Wood of Asheville, North Carolina and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Wood is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers.

Parker Palmer held the rank of cadet lieutenant colonel in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Greg and Beth Palmer of Oak Ridge and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Palmer is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry.

Jonathon (Johnny) Thomas Samples held the rank of cadet lieutenant colonel in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Karen and Todd Samples of Powell and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Samples is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry.

Carson Frizzell held the rank of cadet major in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of William and Kimberly Frizzell of Clyde, North Carolina and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. Frizzell is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in military intelligence.

Connor John Norton held the rank of logistics officer in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Marie Cantwell of Jacksonville, Florida, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Norton is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry.

Aurelia Ballantine held the rank of cadet captain in the Buccaneer Battalion. He has earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is receiving a commission in the medical service branch.

William Heck held the rank of cadet captain in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Billy and Veronica Heck of Seymour and earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. Heck is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps.

Corbin Bumgarner held the rank of cadet sergeant major in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Krista and Stuart Bumgarner of Kingsport and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Bumgarner is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry.

Colin Russell held the rank of cadet captain in the Buccaneer Battalion. He is the son of Jason and Amy Russell and earned a bachelor’s degree in business. Russell is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers.

Frizzel told News Channel 11 that the commission gives him the chance the give back to his home and community.

“I get to give back to the people who helped me grow up and give me such a good life up to this point,” Frizzell said.

For Frizzell, ETSU’s ROTC program has provided him with some of his closest friends.

“Whenever I came here, everybody [welcomed] me with open arms,” he said. “They immediately just became my best friends overnight. I’m getting married next week, and all my groomsmen are all in the ROTC program. All the people that I hang out with every single day, they’re all in the ROTC with me.”

Col. Jerry E. Baird Jr., an officer who holds degrees from North Carolina State University, Mars Hill University and the U.S. Air Force War College, spoke at the event. Baird is also a recognized leader that had led more than 500 soldiers into combat and has served at the Pentagon.