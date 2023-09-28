JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is gearing up for a week of festivities as fall 2023 Homecoming approaches.

Homecoming kicks off Oct. 2 and runs through Oct. 8. According to ETSU, the theme for the upcoming week of celebration is “Saddle Up, Bucs.”

The Western theme is prevalent in several of the events planned for students and alumni. Some of those include dressing for the Monday pep rally and a “Cowboys vs. Aliens Pep Rally Afterparty,” Tuesday’s “Hogslop String Band Square Dance,” and a Western Farmers Market on Thursday.

A full schedule of homecoming events can be found online.

The Bucs will play Mercer in their first SoCon home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, and the homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime.