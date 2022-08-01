JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Title IX complaints from two former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Women’s Basketball players led to the school’s decision to suspend and eventually terminate Head Coach Simon Harris.

Harris, who is suspended with pay, is alleged to have discriminated against and unfairly treated past players, a news release from the university stated. In a letter to Harris, school officials revealed they plan to terminate him on Monday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.

The letter outlines findings from the Office of University Compliance and accuses Harris of creating a team rule that is “inconsistent with the University’s mission” and violates ETSU’s anti-discrimination police and “may violate Title IX.”

Two former players alleged that Harris punished them for violating the “invalid rule” before verifying the accusations.

“You took disciplinary action against the players based upon the invalid team rule, but you failed to provide even the most basic elements of fairness to the players,” the letter written to Harris reads. “You did not inform the players of the allegations against them. Nor did you allow the players a fair opportunity to respond to the allegations.”

The university’s findings allege that after Harris dismissed the players, he attempted to cancel their scholarships mid-year “without justification for doing so.” This, the university noted, is a possible violation of NCAA rules.

In addition to these allegations, the university wrote in the compliance report that Harris allegedly used one of his players “to seek information about the disciplined players in exchange for assistance with her legal and academic concerns.”

“This morning, a final compliance report is being provided to former members of our women’s basketball team in response to a Title IX complaint,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by Coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values.

“The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules. Subsequently, I have directed Interim Athletic Director, Dr. Richard Sander, to begin an investigation into whether or not NCAA violations have occurred. In the spirit of self-accountability promoted by the NCAA, we will report any potential findings immediately.”

Harris has the right to appeal the findings in the compliance report and to pursue resolution through the university’s employee grievance and complaint procedures outlined in its Policy on Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct.

ETSU officials directed Harris not to interact with current or prospective student-athletes or other members of the athletic department. He has been employed at the university since March 19, 2021, and previously worked as an assistant coach at Ohio State, according to Harris’ bio on the ETSU athletic website.

The entire letter can be read below.

A new head coach will be named at a later date.