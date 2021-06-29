ETSU announces new Center for Global Engagement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University introduced a new Center for Global Engagement on Tuesday.

According to Senior International Officer Dr. Chris Keller, the center will serve as a catalyst for “comprehensive internationalization” at the university by infusing international and comparative perspectives within its missions.

The center will act as a hub for several initiatives, including study abroad programs.

“Global learning can be obtained abroad, but we often forget that meaningful global educational experiences can also be gained on campus, in the community and across the region,” said Keller, who is also dean of the ETSU Honors College. “This continued movement toward comprehensive internationalization at ETSU is critical, given the global reconfiguration of economies, trade systems, research, communication and the impact of global forces on our everyday lives.”

The center will also provide the following:

assisting faculty with developing internationalized courses

collaborating with campus partners

facilitating “Internationalization at Home” educational programs

“As we begin to see restrictions lifted on international travel, our study abroad activity will return to the robust level we experienced prior to the pandemic,” said Keller, who added that ETSU is finalizing an agreement with The American College of Greece in Athens

ETSU has affiliations with over 50 schools in about 35 countries around the world.