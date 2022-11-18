JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Employees of East Tennessee State University are getting a raise.

According to the university, the ETSU Board of Trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase that will be weighted so that those at the bottom of the pay scale receive more.

Employees will see the raise on their paychecks at the end of the month.

ETSU says no employee will receive a raise of less than $1,200 a year or more than $7,000 a year.

The university calls it the “largest pay raise in a decade.”

“Increasing salaries for employees is a top priority for the institution,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “Our nation is experiencing record-high inflation. With this increase, we hope to reduce financial burdens and begin closing the gap with peer institutions in offering competitive pay. Our faculty and staff are incredibly talented and deeply committed to our students and this community. We want to do everything we can to retain and reward them for their service.”

According to the university, the raise was made possible through funding allocated by the governor and General Assembly.