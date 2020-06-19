ETSU announces creation of new Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University has created a new organization through the school’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

According to a release from ETSU, the university’s first Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association was launched and plans to hold its second meeting during Pride Month.

“ETSU is an institution where people come first and are treated with dignity and respect,” said Dr. Keith Johnson, Vice President for Equity and Inclusion. “Our campus is a welcoming place for all members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and the formation of this group has been a long-standing dream of many of our faculty and staff.”

Johnson said in the release that the office sent out an email to the campus earlier during the school year to see if there was enough interest and received a positive response.

Dr. Bethany Novotny, an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling and Human Services, helped organize the association’s first meeting over Zoom, where members connected.

More than 50 faculty and staff members have shown interest in joining the association.

“We are especially interested in reaching the new faculty and staff who will be joining ETSU for the first time. It is important that they feel welcome on our campus and in this region and are able to build connections with other members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Novotny said.