JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s animation program was recently ranked the best in the state.

In the 2023 Animation School Rankings by Animation Career Review, ETSU ranked No. 1 in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools that offer animation-related bachelor of science degrees.

Greg Marlow, assistant professor with ETSU’s Digital Media program, said the rankings were largely based on where graduates go to work after they graduate and the professional credentials of the program’s faculty members.

Graduates of ETSU’s animation program have gone on to work on notable films, shows, and games like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Halo, Justice League, and more.

“Everybody wants to work at Pixar, and we have students that have gone on to work at Pixar and so I think that hopefully, it lets them know that this is a place where they can achieve those goals if they work hard,” Marlow said.

ETSU’s Digital Media Department offers a bachelor of science degree in digital media with concentrations in animation, game design, visualization, and visual effects. There is also a digital media minor.

The program’s reputation helps attract students.

“I spent probably a good six months worth of just researching out, just trying to find a place and there really wasn’t anything as good as here within even a couple-state radius,” said Adam Miller, an animation concentration student.

The rankings credit the department’s hands-on learning and developmental technical skills for its success.

Jacy Richardson is a 2016 graduate of the digital media program and now serves as an assistant professor. She also is an animator and visual effects artist.

Richardson says they closely follow the industry in order to prepare students for starting their careers.

“We’re always trying to find ways to get our students into the industry and making sure they’re getting the professional skills that they need,” Richardson said.

The animation program also just began offering the state’s first Master of Fine Arts degree in digital media.