ETSU and Tennessee Tech host 9/11 walks to remember

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Tennessee universities hosted endurance events to honor veterans that risked, and in many cases, lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The East Tennessee State University event, hosted by the ETSU ROTC, was not just for the Sept. 11 attack but also to raise awareness of suicide prevention among service members.

People were invited to participate in a 5k run or walk, while others dressed up in full gear to go on a 10k ruck.

Proceeds from the event at ETSU go to the “Stop Soldier Suicide” nonprofit.

The Tennessee Tech ROTC used the football stadium to host a 9/11 memorial stair run. Participants wore 45-pound backpacks designed to simulate the gear firefighters wore as they climbed up the World Trade Center.