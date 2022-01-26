ETSU alumna named Tennessee’s Board of Pharmacy Executive Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Pharmacy announced Tuesday that Dr. Lucy A. Shell, a graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, was named the board’s executive director.

Dr. Lucy A. Shell, PharmD (Courtesy of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association)

According to a release, Shell served on the Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA) for seven years, including a role as its Director of Pharmacy Practice Initiatives and Interim Executive Director.

Shell served as TPA’s primary lobbyist in 2021, which entailed working closely with the Board of Pharmacy, leading grant initiatives and contributing to publications and training materials for pharmacists and pharmacist technicians, the release reads.

These publications included TPA’s Tennessee Handbook on Pharmacy & Drug Law.

“It has been an absolute honor to work for the members of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association for the past seven years, and I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Pudlo as he works to move the Association forward in such a positive direction,” Shell said in the release. “I am excited to work with Assistance Commissioner Putnam and the members and staff at the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy on the many challenges that the Board will face in the coming years, as they continue in their commitment to maintain the public’s confidence in the integrity of the pharmacy industry.”

Shell earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mars Hill University. Her last day at TPA will be Feb. 15, and she is set to begin her work at the board on Feb. 21.