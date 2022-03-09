JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, East Tennessee State University announced a new agreement to benefit prospective medical students.

A release from ETSU states that leaders from the university and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) have signed an agreement to expand admissions opportunities for Bucs hoping to go into the medical field. By entering the agreement, the colleges created what they referred to as a “Guaranteed Admissions Interview Program” for ETSU undergraduates.

Those students hoping to apply to and attend medical school at VCOM and meet the necessary criteria will be guaranteed an interview on VCOM’s campus with administrators. While the interview does not guarantee actual admission, the release states receiving an interview is an important step in the selection process for VCOM.

The release states that VCOM is sent more than 16,000 applications every year. Only 625 of those seats are filled across all of VCOM’s campuses.

“VCOM has had a strong history with strong ETSU graduates, and we are excited to expand our relationship by offering a guaranteed admissions interview to qualified ETSU graduates,” said William King, vice president for Recruitment and Application Services at VCOM.

According to ETSU, the program will start for undergraduates applying for VCOM admission for the 2023 school year.