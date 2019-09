JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has activated its website on how to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.

You can visit the website: HERE

There, you’ll find links for where you can volunteer and donate.

The university has also included links for it’s students and employee support resources for anyone who is impacted by the hurricane.

