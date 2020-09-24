ETSU: ACT/SAT scores ‘not required’ for those applying for 2021 school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with East Tennessee State University said Thursday that ACT and SAT scores will not be required for those students applying for the 2021 school year.

ETSU officials said many testing dates for both the ACT and SAT have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment at ETSU, Dr. Sam Mayhew, said in part, “We want to do everything we can to assist students and help them navigate through these challenges as they make plans to begin their journey toward a college degree next fall.”

This change is applicable to students applying to the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2021.

The release did note, “Those who are seeking consideration for scholarships, however, such as the Academic Performance Scholarship, must submit any required ACT/SAT score by March 1, 2021. ”

For more information about these changes you can e-mail admissions@etsu.edu.