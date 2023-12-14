JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Langston Centre took on a swirl of color and scents Thursday as adult English as a Second Language (ESL) students from more than 15 nations gathered to share holiday customs from their homes.

They ranged from a Puerto Rican woman displaced by Hurricane Maria and a Japanese mom who came when her husband’s job brought her to Ukrainians displaced by war — a group that meets weekly to learn English at Langston.

Langston called it a “Festival of Nations,” and it brought out close to 100 people — far exceeding ESL teacher Jeanette Reynhout’s initial expectations. She and Deborah Abdullahi, an East Tennessee State University graduate student in public administration who’s interning at Langston this semester, began batting the concept around in October.

Jeanette Reynhout, left, with a couple of her ESL students at the Langston Centre Festival of Nations. (Photo: WJHL)

“Originally, the students were a little hesitant because they were going to have to talk to people, but a while they really got into it,” Reynhout said. “They got really excited about it, and it’s been awesome. It’s been a great, great experience for all of them.”

Irina “Ira” Marton joined more than a half dozen fellow Ukrainians at a booth featuring information about how people celebrate Christmas in their country — and plenty of traditional Ukrainian dishes.

“I like it very much because we can now see other countries’ traditions, see their clothes, their food try to eat, so it’s really interesting, and we are thankful [to] this place for this opportunity here,” Marton said. “And present of course our lovely Ukraine, our lovely Ukrainian kitchen, everything.”

Marton had to flee Irpin, a city about the size of Johnson City not far outside Kyiv, after it became a battlefield in the very early days of the war that began Feb. 24, 2022. After a couple of months in Poland, she came to Johnson City with her three children and was later joined by her husband.

She said Reynhout’s class has been a huge benefit to her.

“I like to talk with other people here, and it really help me to start speak more rightly,” she said.

Irina Marton, right, and a friend in traditional Ukrainian blouses at the Festival of Nations celebration. (Photo: WJHL)

She had brought servings of pierogi, which is called varenyky in Ukraine, one of many traditional dishes on offer in front of several poster boards showing photos of Ukrainian Christmas traditions and a narrative explaining those.

“Tradition is we should have 12 dishes on our table,” Marton said. “It’s like Christ and his 12,” she said, not quite being able to pull up the word ‘disciple.’

She said after a traditional meal, people sing carols door-to-door in a tradition called “koliadky.”

After the Jonesborough Senior Center choral group sang some carols, visitors mingled and ate, many beaming as they shared their traditional foods with others and explained aspects of their cultures.

A young boy checks out a Persian (Iranian) tapestry at the event. (Photo: WJHL)

Langston Director Adam Dickson said the event embodies Langston’s mission to be a multicultural center that promotes community engagement.

“It’s their desire to acclimate into American society while still maintaining their heritage and identity, and that is the root of really all of us that are American citizens,” Dickson said of the participants.

“Today is a way for us to say welcome to them, but also to say that we can learn a little bit from who they are, where they came from.”

While some of the ESL students expect to remain in the U.S. indefinitely, Marton is trying to remain hopeful that she can celebrate Christmas 2024 in her home country.

“We miss, we want back, and no other countries for us can be so native like Ukraine. We miss and we want to meet next Christmas in our city, in our house with our family.”