Escaped Sullivan Co. inmates added to TBI’s Most Wanted

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an early-morning escape through an overhead air vent and into the Sullivan County community, three men have been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Most Wanted list.

According to a tweet from the TBI, a TN’s Most Wanted alert has been released at the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. As a part of the alert, an additional $2,500 bounty has been placed on the heads of Tobias Carr, Timothy Allen Sarver ad Johnny Shane Brown.

Tobias Carr. Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Allen Sarver. Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Johnny Shane Brown. Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Among multiple charges against all three inmates, Carr faces murder charges in Sullivan County. Their bounties, combined with those offered by the US Marshals service, total to $22,500.

After their disappearance was announced by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office Friday morning, all Sullivan County Schools went into “a secure” state where entrance and exit was limited with every door locked across the system.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.