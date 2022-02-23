JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are reporting that three inmates that escaped from a work detail at Freedom Hall in Johnson City Tuesday are believed to be traveling in a stolen two-door Honda Accord.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), they are working a case in which the 2016 two-door White Honda Accord was stolen from the 16000 block of Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia, at around 5:00 a.m. WCSO investigators confirmed to News Channel 11 the escapees are persons of interest in the theft of the car.

Photo: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted

Photo: Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted

The JCPD-run “Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted” page posted to Facebook a picture of the same Honda Accord, along with the three escaped inmates stating that they believe they are traveling in the car.

The three escaped inmates are identified as Brianna Marie Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn, and Kayla Danielle Pierson.

Fleenor is wanted out of Bristol, Virginia in connection to a 2021 shooting during which a man was shot in the shoulder after a verbal dispute.