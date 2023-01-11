ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges.

Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more.

Scott and Christy Bowers, the owners of Elizabethton Escape, told News Channel 11 that they are thrilled to bring another entertainment option to the downtown area.

“We get a lot of birthday parties, and they’re gonna reflect back on those birthday parties,” Scott Bowers said. “And hopefully, we’ve done our job and nobody leaves out of here without busting out laughing at one time or another. That’s the neatest thing about this business is that when families sit around and talk about that, and we’re gonna be a part of that memory forever.”

Elizabethton Escape is open weekday afternoons and evenings, and it opens Saturdays starting at 11:30 a.m. You can learn more about the business by clicking here.