ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin landmark is lighting up Main Avenue again and people are looking forward to the day the doors are back open.

“The day I bought it I stood across the street,” owner Robert Fury said. “I turned the lights on on the marquee and I stood across the street and I watched people look at this theatre, and that left me with such a sense of responsibility to understanding what this building means.”

Fury said since then he’s been busy. He plans to renovate the building, while maintaining its vintage feel. Live music will be the focus but Fury said he wants it to be multipurpose.

Fury said it’s hard to put a time frame on its opening, but they are making progress.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve had the most productive time of me owning the theatre,” Fury said. “We have the core team put together. It’s almost all local people.”

Getting the community involved is something that’s going to be instrumental to its opening. While they are privately funding, they’re also fundraising by selling t-shirts and renting the marquee sign to bring their dream to fruition.

“We have partnered up to make this a reality, and it’s a passion project,” partner Jen Pojedinec said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s something that’s going to take a lot of grit, and a lot of time, energy and effort and passion like ours.”

For now, they’re taking it day by day, looking forward to when opening night finally comes.

“It’s a place that everybody can congregate, forget about the outside world, enjoy some entertainment, forget about the hustle and bustle, and just sit down and have a good time,” Fury said.

Fury said he plans to have a booth at this year’s Unicoi County Apple Festival to meet the community and fundraise.