Erwin woman wins new SUV in Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin woman was given the keys of a new 2022 Chevrolet Blazer on Thursday.

Laura Tracy was announced as the grand prize winner of the 2021 Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle.

The new SUV was provided to the raffle through Ballad Health and Champion Chevrolet.

The raffle was held as a virtual event, and cash prizes were also available in addition to the new vehicle grand prize.

The other winners included: