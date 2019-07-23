Erwin woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from Johnson City dealership

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Erwin woman was arrested Thursday after she expressed interest in buying a vehicle from a local dealership then drove off in it without paying.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Paige Silvers, 24, went to Sai Auto Sales on July 13, where she allegedly drove off in a 2005 Hyundai Sonata.

The release says Silvers went to the business and asked an employee to get her the keys for a vehicle she was interested in.

Silvers reportedly took off in the vehicle once she had the keys.

The dealership released surveillance footage to their social media, and they quickly found out who Silvers was.

Members of the Erwin Police Department apprehended Silvers on July 14 in the stolen vehicle.

Silvers faced multiple charges from Erwin police and is charged with theft of property over $1,000 by Johnson City Police Department.

Silvers was released from Unicoi County Jail Thursday and taken to Washington County Detention Center, where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Silvers was scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:00 p.m. for arraignment.