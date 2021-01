ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A power outage in Erwin has left hundreds without power on New Year’s Day.

According to a tweet from Erwin Utilities, the power provider was experiencing an outage as of 1:28 p.m. on Friday.

As of 1:28 p.m. (01/01/2021) || We currently have a POWER outage affecting approximately 750 customers in and around Jackson Love Hwy., Temple Hill and Clear Branch. We will post updates as more info is available. — Erwin Utilities (@ErwinUtilities) January 1, 2021

Erwin Utilities estimates about 750 customers around Jackson Love Highway, Temple Hill and Clear Branch are without power.