ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Erwin residents might be experiencing water disruption Friday morning.

According to a tweet from Erwin Utilities, “a large water line in the Galax Dr. area is causing disruption in water service for customers in and around that vicinity.

The tweet states crews are aware and attempting to fix the problem.