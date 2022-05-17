ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The temperatures continue to climb, and with the heat comes the want to cool off. Outdoor enthusiasts in Northeast Tennessee can do just that on the water, and Blue Ridge Paddling has them covered.

Erwin’s newest recreational outfitter will host a ribbon-cutting on May 23 at 10 a.m., unveiling an experience that will offer whitewater experiences from access points at the Lower Nolichucky River, Watauga Lake and the French Broad River.

Blue Ridge Paddling will offer raft trips, guided and unguided inflatable kayak (ducky) trips and whitewater kayaking classes to help foster adventurers’ love for the water. Anyone can join in on the fun — from the first-time kayaker to those who have hit the water hundreds of times.

The shop is located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive and is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Book your next adventure online by clicking here, or call Blue Ridge Paddling at 423-388-6002.