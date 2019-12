ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of students in Erwin is using GPS technology to better their community.

The Unicoi County 4H GPS team, made up of students in grades 6 through 12, is mapping the conditions of Erwin’s sidewalks.

The group will collect and review the data before giving each sidewalk a ranking from one the five.

The students plan to use the information to educate town leaders on which sidewalks need to be fixed.