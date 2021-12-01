Erwin set to build first housing development in 20 years

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishery Village is the name of the newest housing development to be built in Erwin, Tennessee.

Fishery Village will be the first housing development to be constructed in Unicoi County in 20 years and is expected to bring 36 new homes to the area over the next few years, according to a release from the county.

The homes are expected to be one and two-level homes around 1,400 to 2.000 square feet in size and have services such as sewer, water and one-gigabyte fiber optic internet.

The development will be located at the intersection of Zane Whitson Drive and Brown Road, and it will have easy access to Interstate 26.

Unicoi County Joint Economic Development Chairman Lee Brown says that Fishery Village is a great example of the county’s economic development strategy.

“Welcoming new families here will grow our county’s population and new homes mean increased property values that will enhance our tax base to lighten the burden for existing property owners in the county,” Brown said.

The new homes will be constructed by Wolfe Development, Inc, which is led by former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe.

Wolfe also says that there is “significant interest” from residential contractors to get to work on building the homes as soon as the infrastructure is in place.