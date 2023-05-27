ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Erwin Police Department (EPD) wants your vote to help win a grant for their K9 program.

The EPD is rallying to win the 2023 Aftermath K9 Grant, which is designed to help create or maintain a K9 program for law enforcement and first responder agencies across the United States, according to a social media post.

Departments with the most votes from their communities will be awarded $2,500.

The post lists three ways that people can vote:

1.) By visiting Aftermath.com and voting for the Erwin Police Department

2.) By going to the Aftermath Cares page on Facebook and mentioning the EPD in the daily picture

3.) Visiting @aftermathk9grant page on Instagram and mentioning the EPD on the daily picture

Votes can be cast daily through June 5.