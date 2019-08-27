Erwin passes property tax increase

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday evening to approve a 40-cent property tax increase.

Mayor Doris Hensley says the increased revenue will go toward making the town more attractive to businesses and people looking to move to Erwin.

She says it will also pay for upgrades to police and fire department equipment.

Erwin’s current property tax rate is set at $1.46 per assessed value, which is 25% of appraised value.

For a home appraised at $100,000, the property tax will increase by about $100 a year.

